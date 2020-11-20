UrduPoint.com
Nepal Stalling Prosecutions On War Crimes: HRW

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

Nepal's authorities are preventing police and prosecutors from pursuing wartime crimes from the conflict between Maoist rebels and the state which ended in 2006,contributing to a culture of impunity, Human Rights Watch said Friday

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Nepal's authorities are preventing police and prosecutors from pursuing wartime crimes from the conflict between Maoist rebels and the state which ended in 2006,contributing to a culture of impunity, Human Rights Watch said Friday.

More than 16,000 people died in the 10-year civil war and over a thousand went missing.

Just two convictions related to war-era crimes have been handed down in civilian courts, one linked to the murder of a teenage girl and the other concerning the killing of a journalist.

War crimes were to be probed by two commissions set up in 2015 but they have not resolved a single case despite more than 65,000 complaints.

In a new report on the 14th anniversary of the peace deal, the New York-based rights group urged Nepal's government to lift all restrictions on police and prosecutors which prevent them from pursuing conflict-era human rights cases and amend the transitional justice law to ensure that there is no amnesty for gross human rights violations.

"The government of Nepal has maintained a robust commitment to impunity, protecting alleged abusers at the expense of victims' rights and undermining the rule of law," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

