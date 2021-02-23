UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Supreme Court Resinstates Parliament Dissolved By PM

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:26 PM

Nepal supreme court resinstates parliament dissolved by PM

Nepal's supreme court on Tuesday overturned the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament, terming the move unconstitutional

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Nepal's supreme court on Tuesday overturned the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament, terming the move unconstitutional.

In December Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli abruptly dismissed the House of Representatives and accused members of his Nepal Communist Party of being uncooperative. He called for elections in April and May.

More than a dozen writs were filed in the Supreme Court challenging his decision, while a wave of protests and clashes took place in the streets.

"The Supreme Court has ordered to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives after concluding that the government's decision was unconstitutional and against parliamentary practises," Kishor Poudel, the press expert at the Supreme Court, told AFP.

Poudel said the court had ordered a session of parliament within 13 days.

The court's decision was welcomed by the opposition as well as members of the dissident faction of Oli's own party.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokesman for the faction, said the court has "protected the spirit of democracy".

"The prime minister should resign on moral grounds taking responsibility for his unconstitutional attempt. Otherwise, we will take the necessary decision from the parliament," Shrestha said.

The Oli government came to power in 2018 with a two-thirds majority, aiming to end years of instability and short-lived governments made worse by a devastating earthquake in 2015.

The dissolution of parliament came after months of clashes with former Maoist rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who helped Oli come to power when their parties merged in 2018.

An unofficial split in the party has now left Oli without a majority in parliament, and he is likely to face a no-confidence vote.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Democracy Vote Split Nepal April May December 2015 2018 Moral From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

6 minutes ago

Railways set to outsource eight more trains

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

US Economy Seen Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels By Fir ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA Chief Says Iran Need to Explain Traces of Nuc ..

5 minutes ago

Spain extends ban on arrivals from UK, Brazil, S.A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.