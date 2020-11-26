Nepal to Announce Mount Everest New Height Soon - Reports

The authorities of Nepal will soon announce the results of new measurements of the height of Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, media reported on Thursday, citing the minister for land management of Nepal, Padma Kumari Aryal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The authorities of Nepal will soon announce the results of new measurements of the height of Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, media reported on Thursday, citing the minister for land management of Nepal, Padma Kumari Aryal.

The agreement on a joint measurement of Mount Everest was reached during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal in 2019. The need for a new measurement arose after a number of scientists suggested that the height of the mountain could have been affected by an earthquake in 2015.

According to business Standard, Aryal said at a cabinet meeting that using the country's own resources, the Nepal's side had completed the measurement of Mount Everest and was going to announce it very soon.

In accordance with the agreement with the Chinese side, Nepal and China will jointly announce the height of Mount Everest simultaneously in Kathmandu and Beijing.

Nepal and China have previously disagreed over the height of Mount Everest after China unilaterally announced that the height of world's tallest peak was 8,844.04 meters (29,015 feet) in 2015 against globally accepted 8,848 meters (29,029 feet). Due to the differences on the height of Mount Everest, Nepal and China were also unable to sign the boundary protocol.

The current height of Mount Everest was announced in 1954.

A powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in Nepal on April 25, 2015. The next day, Nepal was hit by a series of aftershocks, and about two weeks later, the country was hit by a new earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3. About 9,000 people were killed and over 22,000 people were injured as a result of the two natural disasters.