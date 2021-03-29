Nepal to Close Schools for Four Days to Protect Children From Air Pollution - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Nepalese Ministry of Education, Science and Technology made a decision on Monday to close all schools and educational institutions for four days to protect children from getting exposed to the rising air pollution, sources in the Nepalese government told Sputnik.

The level of air pollution has surged across Nepal in the past few days, mostly due to the wildfires.

The decision was made at a ministerial meeting, attended by Nepalese education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha.