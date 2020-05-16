UrduPoint.com
Nepal To Issue Map Incorporating India-Controlled Mountainous Area Near Border - President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:03 AM

Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, an area currently under Indian administration, belong to Nepal and will be depicted as such in a new political map, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, an area currently under Indian administration, belong to Nepal and will be depicted as such in a new political map, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari said on Friday.

The area, which Nepal considers to be historically its integral part, has been controlled by India since 1962 following a war with China. In October, New Delhi issued its own political map where the disputed territory was incorporated into the Indian state of Ladakh, and Nepal has protested this move. Tensions escalated earlier in May when India opened a road linking the area to the state of Uttarakhand.

"Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh are ours and appropriate diplomatic measures will be adopted to resolve existing issues and a new political map will be issued incorporating all these territories," Bhandari said.

New Delhi claims that the road construction was carried out within Indian territory. The Foreign Ministry has stated that it was ready for dialogue with neighboring Nepal in order to resolve the issue. At the same time, the Indian authorities have not yet reacted to the Friday statement of the Nepalese president.

