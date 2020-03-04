Nepal Waiting for Visit From Russian Parliamentary Speaker - Ambassador

The speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house is expected to visit Nepal this year, the ambassador for the Himalayan nation told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We are waiting for Russia to set the date of the visit.

They have not decided yet. They will tell us when [Vyacheslav] Volodin will be able to come," Rishi Ram Ghimire said.

The head of Nepal's House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, traveled to Russia in 2017, followed by the top judge in 2019. The diplomat said it was now Volodin's turn make a visit.