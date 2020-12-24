UrduPoint.com
Nepalese Ambassador Meets With Indian Army Chief Amid Political Crisis In Nepal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:48 PM

Nepalese Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya on Thursday met with Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Indian chief of the army staff (COAS), as Nepal is gripped by a political crisis, the Indian military said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Nepalese Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya on Thursday met with Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Indian chief of the army staff (COAS), as Nepal is gripped by a political crisis, the Indian military said.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi was reported to have met with Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, the executive chairman of the Nepal Communist Party.

"H.E Mr Nilamber Acharya #Ambassador of #Nepal to #India called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," the Indian army tweeted.

On Sunday, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari dissolved the country's parliament at the request of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and called for a snap general election, pulling the country into a political crisis, as some claim the move to be unconstitutional.

