UrduPoint.com

Nepalese Ambassador Proposes To Create National Currency Exchange Mechanism With Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Moscow and Kathmandu could create a mechanism for mutual exchanges in national currencies, similar to the one being created by Russia and India, Nepalese Ambassador to Russia Milan Raj Tuladhar told Sputnik on Sunday.

The ambassador stated that the mechanism could be in a form of barter based on national currencies. However this would presuppose cooperation between the central banks of Nepal and Russia, Tuladhar said.

The diplomat noted that there are currently some issues with banking operations with Russia, which he hopes will soon be solved with proper banking services.

