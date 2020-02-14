UrduPoint.com
Nepalese Ambassador Visits University Of Engineering And Technology (UET)

Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Ms SewaLamsal said the consulate would facilitate to develop linkages between the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and Nepali universities for the collaborative research and exchange of faculty and students

She expressed these views during the meeting with UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar at the UET on Friday.

She expressed these views during the meeting with UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar at the UET on Friday.

She emphasized on making possibilities to bring the people of both countries together for the betterment of the region.

She said, " The UET has a significant importance among Pakistani universities and is equally popular in Nepal. So, we want to get strong interaction with the UET to attain productive skills in shape of well-equipped engineers.

" She said that economic development was a need of the hour which could only be achieved through technical education at both sides.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said, " The UET is open for all Nepalese universities to sign MOUs regarding exchange programs of students and faculty, joint conferences, research and development and other productive areas, particularly in disciplines of geological, mountain, mining engineering,etc.

He said the UET desired to increase the number of foreign students whereas severalhundred of students from different countries were already studying in the UET.

