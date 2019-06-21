UrduPoint.com
Nepalese Army Chief Meets Chinese Defense Minister In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:30 AM

Nepalese Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa met Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and discussed cooperation between militaries of the two neighbouring countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Nepalese Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa met Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and discussed cooperation between militaries of the two neighbouring countries.

Thapa, currently on a week-long official visit to China on the invitation of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), expressed Nepal's appreciation towards China's long-term support and help, saying the Nepalese armed forces are willing to beef up cooperation with China in various areas and contribute to deepening Nepal-China friendship, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry sources.

The Chinese defense minister said recent years have seen continuous advancement of the China-Nepal comprehensive cooperative partnership with ever-lasting friendship under the guidance of the leaders of both countries.

China highly appreciates Nepal's firm adherence to the "one China" policy, he said.

Wei stated Chinese military's willingness to work with the Nepalese side to maintain sound development momentum of bilateral military ties, step up long-term planning and top-level design of military cooperation and promote continuous consolidation, deepening and upgrading of the ties between the two militaries.

Meanwhile, Thapa held a meeting with the member of the Central Military Commission of China, Li Zuocheng, at PLA Headquarters in Beijing.

The Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army also inspected the military structures of PLA and visited various tourist destinations including the Great Wall. He will return to Nepal on June 22.

