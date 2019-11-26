UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepalese Foreign Minister Says Discussed Unresolved UN Debt With Guterres At UNGA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

Nepalese Foreign Minister Says Discussed Unresolved UN Debt With Guterres at UNGA

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had an opportunity at the UN General Assembly to discuss the outstanding payment owed to the country for its contribution to UN peacekeeping operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik that he and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had an opportunity at the UN General Assembly to discuss the outstanding payment owed to the country for its contribution to UN peacekeeping operation.

According to the Himalayan Times, the UN owed Nepal $26 million as of March 2019. Meanwhile, in January, Guterres said that UN members owed almost $2billion in peacekeeping contributions, with the United States responsible for more than 30 percent the sum.

"During the 74th UNGA, I not only talked to the Secretary General, but also to the other assistant secretaries responsible for the peacekeeping missions about the timely settling of the payments, there are some problems. We all know that UN [peacekeeping missions] are facing very critical finial problems," Gyawali said.

The minister remarked that Nepal was nevertheless committed to helping promote global peace.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations United States Nepal January March 2019 All Million

Recent Stories

Frequent extensions to past army generals derailed ..

6 minutes ago

UNICEF praises Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in su ..

11 minutes ago

KP FSHFA seals three shops over adulteration

6 minutes ago

'Islamic welfare state can be set up by following ..

6 minutes ago

Renovation, facelift project of Lala Rukh tomb ini ..

6 minutes ago

Iraqi Air Force Strikes Islamic State Fuel, Vehicl ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.