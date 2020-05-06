Nepalese Government Extends Coronavirus-Related Isolation Regime Until May 18 - Reports

The government of Nepal decided at a meeting on Wednesday to extend the nationwide coronavirus-related isolation regime until May 18 over the growing number of those infected in the country, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The government of Nepal decided at a meeting on Wednesday to extend the nationwide coronavirus-related isolation regime until May 18 over the growing number of those infected in the country, media reported.

Nepal has been on lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of the pandemic and this is its fourth extension.

"Today's Cabinet meeting took the decision to continue the lockdown in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country," Padma Kumari Aryal, minister for land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation, said as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Nepal has so far confirmed 82 cases of COVID-19, including 23 cases registered this week.

According to the media outlet, the cabinet also extended the suspension of international air traffic and closed borders until the end of May. Ministers also decided to tighten control at entry points in Kathmandu and keep records of those who need to travel to the capital for emergency situations like for health checkups.