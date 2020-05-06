UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepalese Government Extends Coronavirus-Related Isolation Regime Until May 18 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

Nepalese Government Extends Coronavirus-Related Isolation Regime Until May 18 - Reports

The government of Nepal decided at a meeting on Wednesday to extend the nationwide coronavirus-related isolation regime until May 18 over the growing number of those infected in the country, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The government of Nepal decided at a meeting on Wednesday to extend the nationwide coronavirus-related isolation regime until May 18 over the growing number of those infected in the country, media reported.

Nepal has been on lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of the pandemic and this is its fourth extension.

"Today's Cabinet meeting took the decision to continue the lockdown in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country," Padma Kumari Aryal, minister for land management, cooperatives and poverty alleviation, said as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

Nepal has so far confirmed 82 cases of COVID-19, including 23 cases registered this week.

According to the media outlet, the cabinet also extended the suspension of international air traffic and closed borders until the end of May. Ministers also decided to tighten control at entry points in Kathmandu and keep records of those who need to travel to the capital for emergency situations like for health checkups.

Related Topics

Traffic Kathmandu Nepal March May Post Media Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

3 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.