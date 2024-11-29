Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli will pay an official visit to China from December 2 to 5, Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday

During his upcoming visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with him, and Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji will have talks and meet with him respectively, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

The two countries leaders will have in-depth exchanges of views on deepening our traditional friendship, expanding Belt and Road cooperation and exchanges and cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, she added.

Mao Ning said that China and Nepal are neighbours with enduring friendship connected by mountains and rivers.

She said that over the past 69 years since China and Nepal established diplomatic relations, despite the changing international and regional landscape, bilateral ties have maintained sound and steady growth, setting a fine example of equality and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

In 2019, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Nepal and the bilateral relationship has been elevated to the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, she added.

In recent years, the two sides have been earnestly delivering on the important common understandings between leaders of the two countries and achieved fruitful outcomes in our bilateral ties.

China stands ready to work with Nepal through Prime Minister Oli visit to enhance strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strive for new progress in China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation, she added.

