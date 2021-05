NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has dissolved the parliament and called for elections, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the elections are proposed for November 12 and November 19.

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli will serve as a caretaker prime minister until then.