Nepalese Prime Minister Loses Confidence Vote in Parliament Over Pandemic Handling

(@FahadShabbir)

Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday lost a confidence vote in parliament and failed to ensure enough support needed to remain in office, prompting a major political upheaval, according to the vote results

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday lost a confidence vote in parliament and failed to ensure enough support needed to remain in office, prompting a major political upheaval, according to the vote results.

The prime minister has been criticized over the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the country reporting record high new cases and fatalities in the past few days.

During a special session of the lower house, 124 lawmakers voted to withdraw their support for the prime minister, while 93 backed him and 15 abstained from voting. To win the floor, Oli needed to secure 136 votes.

Now, according to the Nepalese basic law, the president may call on the opposition to prove his majority support within 30 days. If it fails, the country will have a new election.