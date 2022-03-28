UrduPoint.com

Nepalese Prime Minister To Visit India From April 1-3 - New Delhi

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi from April 1 - 3 to hold negotiations, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi from April 1 - 3 to hold negotiations, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Rt. Hon'ble Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, accompanied by his spouse Dr. Arzu Deuba, will pay an official visit to India from 01-03 April 2022 ... The Prime Minister of Nepal will call on the Vice President (Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu) and hold talks with the Prime Minister on 02 April," a statement released by the ministry said.

According to the statement, the upcoming visit is set to review the "wide ranging cooperative partnership," and its development.

"Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Nepal will visit Varanasi, UP (Indian state of Uttar Pradesh)," it added.

Deuba, the 75-year-old politician, who is serving a fifth term in office, will pay a first visit to India since his reelection to a new term in office in July, 2021.

