Nepali leaders, Chinese defense minister agree to strengthen bilateral ties

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe here on Sunday, and both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and military cooperation.

During the meeting with Wei Fenghe, Bhandari extended congratulations on China's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also expressed appreciation over China's firm support for Nepal's economic development and social stability, saying Nepal is willing to work with China to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields including defense while actively participating in the construction under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The friendly cooperation between Nepal and China has been both comprehensive and deep-rooted since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 65 years ago, said Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who is also the defense minister, during his meeting with Wei Fenghe.

Oli said that he believes that military cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened after Wei's visit.For his part, Wei said relations between China and Nepal were upgraded to a strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal last year.

He praised Nepal's upholding of the One-China policy and also voiced China's firm support for Nepal in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China will maintain close communication and deepen pragmatic cooperation with Nepal while providing continuous assistance and support for the construction of the Nepali military to make greater contribution to the regional peace and stability and the benefit of the two peoples, Wei said. During his visit on Sunday, Wei also met with Nepalese Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa.