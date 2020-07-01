Nepali Prime Minister in Hospital for Heart Check-Up Amid Calls to Resign - Sources

Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was taken to Gangalal Hospital in Kathmandu for heart check-up on Wednesday, sources told Sputnik, as calls for his resignation continue to grow within his party and government

Earlier in the day, Oli met with high-ranking members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party who echoed earlier demands for him to step down as head of government and chairman of the communist party, Kathmandu Post reported.

Oli triggered widespread criticism by claiming that India was attempting to unseat him by conspiring with other party members, a claim his party colleagues say is unsubstantiated.

"Oli tried to defend himself by making statements that contradict diplomatic decorum, so we should not do more injustice to him by giving more responsibility," Matrika Yadav, a member of the party's Standing Committee, was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post.

Nepal's relationship with neighbor India took a sour turn when the parliament last month approved a revised map of the country that included territories disputed with India.