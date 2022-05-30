UrduPoint.com

Nepali Rescuers Recover 14 Bodies At Tara Air Plane Crash Site - Airline Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Nepali Rescuers Recover 14 Bodies at Tara Air Plane Crash Site - Airline Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Nepali rescuers have recovered 14 bodies at the site of the recent crash of a domestic passenger flight carrying 22 people, Tara Air spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula said on Monday.

The plane crashed into a mountain on its way from Pokhara to Jomsom on Sunday morning.

"As the bodies have been scattered over a 100 metre (328 feet) radius from the main impact point, the search and rescue team is collecting them," Bartaula told Nepali newspaper The Kathmandu Post, citing data received from the rescuers.

The Nepali army has located the plane's wreckage at 14,500 feet in a mountainous area near the village of Thasang in northwestern Nepal, Army Brigadier General Narayan Silwal said.

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed," Silwal tweeted.

The Tara Air plane took off at around 9:55 a.m. local time (03:55 GMT) and went missing shortly after. It was carrying 16 Nepali, four Indian and two German nationals, including three crew.

