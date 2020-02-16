UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal's Authorities Evacuate 175 Citizens From Wuhan Due To Coronavirus - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:20 PM

Nepal's Authorities Evacuate 175 Citizens From Wuhan Due to Coronavirus - Embassy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The authorities of Nepal have evacuated 175 citizens from China's Wuhan in the wake of the new type of coronavirus outbreak, the Nepalese embassy in Beijing said on Sunday.

Those evacuated are mostly students of the universities of Wuhan and neighboring cities.

"One hundred and seventy-five Nepali nationals from six different cities across Hubei Province of the People's Republic of China were airlifted from Wuhan this morning by a charter flight of Nepal Airlines. Of the 175 nationals, 170 are students, 1 employee, 2 visitors, and 2 children," the embassy said in a press release.

According to the statement, necessary procedures including temperature checks were completed before boarding the plane.

"Upon arrival in Nepal, they will be kept in quarantine for at least 14 days. Out of the 185 applicants, four later decided to stay back in China whereas six could not board the plane due to medical reasons," the embassy added.

The aircraft also delivered 100,000 face masks donated by the government of Nepal to China.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1665 fatalities, with 68,500 people having been infected. Outside of China, more than 500 people were infected with the virus, including two cases in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia China Wuhan Beijing Nepal December Sunday From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

12 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.