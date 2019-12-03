UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal's Mass Animal Slaughter Begins Despite Outcry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:25 PM

Nepal's mass animal slaughter begins despite outcry

Hindu worshippers began killing thousands of buffalo Tuesday in reputedly the world's biggest animal sacrifice, held every five years in a remote corner of Nepal, despite efforts to end the bloodshed

Bariyarpur, Nepal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hindu worshippers began killing thousands of buffalo Tuesday in reputedly the world's biggest animal sacrifice, held every five years in a remote corner of Nepal, despite efforts to end the bloodshed.

The Gadhimai Festival kicked off in the early hours amid tight security, with the ceremonial slaughter of a goat, rat, chicken, pig and a pigeon. A local shaman then offered blood from five points of his body.

Some 200 butchers with sharpened swords and knives then walked into a walled arena bigger than a football field that held several thousand buffalo as excited pilgrims climbed trees to catch a glimpse.

"The sacrifices have begun today... We had tried not to support it but people have faith in the tradition and have come here with their offerings," Birendra Prasad Yadav from the festival organising committee told AFP.

Thousands of worshippers from Nepal and neighbouring India have spent days sleeping out in the open and offering prayers ahead of the event in Bariyarpur village, close to the Indian border.

"I believe in the goddess. My mother had asked her for the good health of my son," one of them, Rajesh Kumar Das, 30, told AFP, holding a goat in his hand.

An estimated 200,000 animals ranging from goats to rats were butchered during the last two-day Gadhimai Festival in 2014, held in honour of the Hindu goddess of power.

Many were hopeful the centuries-old tradition would end after the temple authorities announced a ban in 2015 and Nepal's supreme court directed the government to discourage the bloodshed a year later.

But animal rights activists say both government agencies as well as temple committees have failed to implement these rulings.

Indian border authorities and volunteers have in recent days seized scores of animals being brought across the frontier by unlicensed traders and pilgrims, but this has failed to stop the flow.

According to legend, the first sacrifices in Bariyarpur were conducted several centuries ago when goddess Gadhimai appeared to a prisoner in a dream and asked him to establish a temple to her.

Related Topics

India Football Supreme Court World Prisoner Temple Buffalo Nepal Border 2015 Event From Government Blood

Recent Stories

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

8 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

16 minutes ago

Vivo NEX 3, the Supreme Gaming Smartphone at PUBG ..

24 minutes ago

National Assembly will meet on Wednesday

21 minutes ago

LNG SCAM: NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqa ..

21 minutes ago

US Attorney General Disagrees With Horowitz's Key ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.