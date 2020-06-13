UrduPoint.com
Nepal's Parliament Passes Amendment On New Map That Includes Disputed Land - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Nepal's parliament has passed an amendment to add the country's new political map that includes the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as whole Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, into the constitution, the Times of India newspaper reported on Saturday

The map was endorsed by Nepal's cabinet and issued in May after tensions between the countries escalated when New Delhi opened a road linking the border Lipulekh pass to the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The release of the map triggered a strong backlash in New Delhi.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The two states have long been challenging the belonging of the territory in question. The disputed area, which Nepal considers to be historically its integral part, has been controlled by India since 1962 following a war with China. In October, New Delhi issued its own political map where the disputed territory was incorporated into the Indian state of Ladakh, a move vehemently protested by Nepal.

