NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won a confidence vote in parliament on Sunday, which will allow him to remain in power until the next elections, government sources told Sputnik.

The 75-year-old politician, who is serving a fifth term in office, secured the support of 165 lawmakers in the 275-member House of Representatives, with 83 voting against and one abstaining.

Deuba was sworn in as prime minister of the Himalayan nation on Tuesday after the Supreme Court reinstated the legislature for the second time in five months, following its dissolution in May.