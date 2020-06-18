UrduPoint.com
Nepal's Upper House Approves New Map That Includes Disputed Lands With India - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

Nepal's upper house of parliament on Thursday unanimously passed an amendment to add the country's new political map that includes the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as the entire Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, into the constitution, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Nepal's upper house of parliament on Thursday unanimously passed an amendment to add the country's new political map that includes the Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh mountain passes, as well as the entire Kalapani territory, which is currently under Indian administration, into the constitution, media reported.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the draft bill on the amendment was submitted to the upper house on Sunday, the day after the lower house unanimously passed it.

"As many as 57 members voted for the bill. There was no voting against the bill and none of the members voted for the neutral category as well," the upper house's chairperson, Ganesh Timilsina, said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The two countries have long been disputing a sliver of land controlled by India since the 1962 war with China. Nepal considers the land to be an integral part of the country. In October, India issued its own political map that showed the disputed territory incorporated into the country's state of Ladakh, a move vehemently protested by Nepal.

Nepal's revised map was endorsed by the cabinet and issued in May. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs urged the Nepalese government to "refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The map must be approved by the president before it becomes a part of the constitution.

