Open Menu

Nepal's Urban Poor Count Cost Of 'nightmare' Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Nepal's urban poor count cost of 'nightmare' floods

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) When flood waters submerged large swathes of Nepal's capital, Indra Prasad Timilsina was able to save the three cows that keep his family fed -- but everything else was claimed by the river.

The slum he calls home in Kathmandu is one of several neighbourhoods devastated by pounding weekend rains that disproportionately hit the city's poorest and vulnerable inhabitants.

The Bagmati river and its tributaries which criss-cross the Kathmandu valley, broke their banks during the downpour, pummelling flimsy wood and sheet metal shacks that house thousands of people along their shorelines.

"This is like a nightmare. I have never seen such an extreme flood in my life," the 65-year-old told AFP.

"Everything is gone," he added. "If you are dead, you don't have to worry about anything. But if you survive, you have to face these problems."

Timilsina makes a modest living by the river in Tripureshwor selling milk from his cows, including to his neighbours -- many of whom left poverty-stricken villages in rural Nepal to eke out a precarious livelihood on the city's margins.

He and his wife fled their homes shortly after midnight on Saturday as the river lapped at their feet -- enough time to lead the cattle to higher ground, but not to gather the rest of their meagre possessions.

The couple returned to what was left of their homes alongside hundreds of others cleaning mud-caked walls, scooping buckets of water off the floor and salvaging whatever bags of food had not been spoiled.

Timilsina said the waters had spoiled the nine bags of animal feed he had stockpiled for his cows.

"We can survive," he said, "but if I don't feed them soon, they'll die."

Nearly 200 people across the capital and elsewhere in Nepal were killed in the weekend's floods, with nearly three dozen more still missing.

Army search and rescue teams carried more than 4,000 people to safety and relief crews are working frantically to clear highways around the capital blocked by debris from landslides.

Entire neighbourhoods around Kathmandu were inundated, damaging schools and medical clinics including many servicing the city of nearly one million people's poorest residents.

Not far from Timilsina's home, more than two dozen computers at a community-run school were wrecked by the rising waters.

"They are of no use now," teacher Shyam Bihari Mishra told AFP. "Our students will be deprived of education."

Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season between June and September.

Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Parts of Kathmandu saw about 240 millimetres (9.4 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the most intense downpour in more than two decades.

Even without the record rainfall, monsoon floods are a regular fact of life for the estimated 29,000 squatters among Kathmandu's urban poor, who build by riverbanks for lack of affordable shelter elsewhere.

"This year alone we've run up to our roof several times," Bishnu Maya Shrestha, 62, told AFP.

"But we didn't expect the flood to swell to swallow all our houses this time."

Related Topics

Dead Army Poor Education Flood Water Wife Kathmandu Lead Nepal June September Family All From Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

2 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

2 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

2 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

2 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World