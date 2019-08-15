UrduPoint.com
Nerve Agent Traces Found In Blood Sample Of Officer On Skripal Case - UK Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 06:55 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Traces of a nerve agent were found in a blood sample of a second police officer involved in response to the Skripal poisoning case, the UK police said Thursday.

"Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network, who are investigating the Novichok attack in Salisbury, have confirmed that traces of the nerve agent have been found in a blood sample which was taken at the time from a second police officer," the Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

