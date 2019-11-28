UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Net Migration To UK Falls To 6-Year Low - Office For National Statistics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Net Migration to UK Falls to 6-Year Low - Office for National Statistics

Data released on Thursday by the United Kingdom's official statistics bureau shows a measurable dip in EU citizens moving to the UK following the 2016 Brexit referendum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Data released on Thursday by the United Kingdom's official statistics bureau shows a measurable dip in EU citizens moving to the UK following the 2016 Brexit referendum.

According to the annual report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of EU citizens moving to the UK was 48,000 more than those who left. This is the lowest difference since 2013.

Overall net migration, EU and non-EU citizens combined, stands at 212,000, also the lowest in six years despite a steady increase of non-EU migrants. The clearest rise is in non-EU migrants moving to the EU for education, according to the report.

Graphics reflecting EU migration data clearly show a peak of migration in 2015, with 219,000 European passport-holders moving to the kingdom and a tailing off after 2016.

In a first, the ONS has classified the data in the report as "experimental statistics" owing to an increasing realization of the unreliability of the numbers at hand. In a separate statement, the ONS said it believes it has been underestimating the number of EU citizens and overshooting the number of non-EU citizens. This results mostly from a gap between the data available and the true wavering of people arriving and leaving within any given year.

The report reflects trends from June 2018 to June 2019, as the ONS counts the month of June as the starting point.

Related Topics

UK Education United Kingdom Brexit June 2016 2015 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Women empowerment must be cornerstone of economic ..

3 minutes ago

Police launches crackdown on drug sellers in Abbot ..

3 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews performance of price control t ..

3 minutes ago

NH&MP IGP attends 9th NH&MP Annual Sports Festival ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.