Net Profit Of Airbus In Q1 2023 Drops 2.6 Times Year-on-Year To $500Mln - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Net Profit of Airbus in Q1 2023 Drops 2.6 Times Year-on-Year to $500Mln - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The net profit of European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus fell 2.6 times year-on-year to 466 million Euros ($515 million) in the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

Diluted earnings per share were 0.59 euros against 1.55 euros in 2022, while the revenue decreased by 2% to 11.763 billion euros, the company said in a report. Market analysts, however, expected a revenue of 11.

23 billion euros.

Airbus delivered 127 aircraft in the first quarter of 2023 as opposed to 124 aircraft in the same period last year. According to the company's estimates, it will deliver a total of 720 aircraft by the end of 2023 and show an EBIT of 6 billion euro.

Airbus is one of the largest aerospace and defense enterprises in the world. It consists of Airbus SAS, which produces passenger aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space, and Airbus Helicopters.

