Net Profit of Eni Energy Company Decreases by 33% in First Quarter of 2023 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The net profit of one of the world's largest energy companies, Eni S.p.A, decreased by 33% year-on-year to 2.388 billion Euros ($2.624 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, the Italian company said on Friday.

Eni's revenue decreased in annual terms by 15.7% and reached 27.378 billion euros, the company said in a statement.

The company's hydrocarbon production in the first quarter was almost unchanged compared to the result for the same period last year and amounted to 1.656 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company added.