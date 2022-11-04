UrduPoint.com

Net Profit Of Italy's Enel Decreased By Almost 30% Over Past 9 Months

Published November 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The net profit of the Italian energy concern Enel in the first nine months of 2022 fell by 29.8% compared with the same period last year and totaled 1.759 billion Euros ($1.715 billion), the company said on Thursday.

At the same time, Enel's revenue during this period increased by 84% to 108.177 billion euros.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first nine months increased by 8.8% to 12.421 billion euros. Net financial debt in the reporting period reached 69.736 billion euros.

The company's forecast for net ordinary income was lowered by 500 million euros to 5-5.3 billion euros.

In October, Enel closed a deal to sell its 56.43% stake in Enel Russia to the Lukoil oil company and the Gazprombank-Freesia fund. As a result, Lukoil acquired 26.93% of the shares and Gazprombank-Freesia 29.5%.

