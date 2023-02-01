UrduPoint.com

Net Profit Of Swiss Pharma Giant Novartis Drops By 3.5 Times In 2022 - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Net Profit of Swiss Pharma Giant Novartis Drops by 3.5 Times in 2022 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Swiss pharma giant Novartis said on Wednesday that its net profit totaled about $7 billion in 2022, decreasing by three an a half times year-on-year.

Diluted earnings amounted to $3.2 per share in 2022, which is 70% lower than in 2021, when they stood at $10.71 per share.

Novartis' net profit over the fourth quarter of the past year totaled $1,47 billion, an 11-fold decrease compared to the net profit over the same period in 2021.

At the same time, the company expects a sales growth of up to 6% this year and an increase in core operating profit from 4% to 6%.

Novartis is a Switzerland-based global healthcare company established in 1996 and considered as one of the leading pharmaceutical firms in Europe with over 105,000 employees.

