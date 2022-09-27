UrduPoint.com

Net Worth Of Wealthiest Americans Drops For First Time Since Great Recession - Forbes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Net Worth of Wealthiest Americans Drops for First Time Since Great Recession - Forbes

The 400 richest people in the US did not get richer this year for the first time since the Great Recession, with their combined net worth down 11% or $500 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The 400 richest people in the US did not get richer this year for the first time since the Great Recession, with their combined net worth down 11% or $500 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list.

Forbes found that tech tycoons were most affected. They lost a combined $315 billion and 41 of them slipped down the list's rankings. Mark Zuckerberg lost the most of anyone on the list, losing $76.

8 billion and falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2014.

Elon Musk unseated Jeff Bezos to place first on the list for the first time, gaining $60.5 billion from an increase in Tesla's stock prices and new funding for SpaceX.

The top 10 people are worth a collective $1.6 trillion or 40% of the wealth represented on the Forbes 400 list. The list remains largely male, with only 58 women, an increase of two from last year.

Forbes calculated net worth using September 2 stock prices.

Related Topics

Mark Zuckerberg Forbes Male SpaceX September Women From Top Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Steps afoot to further improve Pak missions' servi ..

Steps afoot to further improve Pak missions' services delivery in Gulf countries ..

4 minutes ago
 RMI's canteen manager arrested for overcharging

RMI's canteen manager arrested for overcharging

4 minutes ago
 Science Minister directs officials of various depa ..

Science Minister directs officials of various departments to fill vacant posts b ..

5 minutes ago
 Indonesian humanitarian relief aid arrives in Paki ..

Indonesian humanitarian relief aid arrives in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 District admin finalizes arrangements for Eid-e-Mi ..

District admin finalizes arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (saww)

7 minutes ago
 AC Abbottabad imposes Rs 90,000 fine on profiteers ..

AC Abbottabad imposes Rs 90,000 fine on profiteers, registers 2 FIRs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.