Net Worth of Wealthiest Americans Drops for First Time Since Great Recession - Forbes

The 400 richest people in the US did not get richer this year for the first time since the Great Recession, with their combined net worth down 11% or $500 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The 400 richest people in the US did not get richer this year for the first time since the Great Recession, with their combined net worth down 11% or $500 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list.

Forbes found that tech tycoons were most affected. They lost a combined $315 billion and 41 of them slipped down the list's rankings. Mark Zuckerberg lost the most of anyone on the list, losing $76.

8 billion and falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2014.

Elon Musk unseated Jeff Bezos to place first on the list for the first time, gaining $60.5 billion from an increase in Tesla's stock prices and new funding for SpaceX.

The top 10 people are worth a collective $1.6 trillion or 40% of the wealth represented on the Forbes 400 list. The list remains largely male, with only 58 women, an increase of two from last year.

Forbes calculated net worth using September 2 stock prices.