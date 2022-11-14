UrduPoint.com

Net-zero In Fashion, But Clothing Giants Struggle To Cut Emissions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Net-zero in fashion, but clothing giants struggle to cut emissions

The world's fashion giants have pledged to trim their carbon footprint but that goal remains elusive at a time "fast fashion" is all the rage -- a topic in the spotlight at the UN climate summit

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The world's fashion giants have pledged to trim their carbon footprint but that goal remains elusive at a time "fast fashion" is all the rage -- a topic in the spotlight at the UN climate summit.

With a chance to strut their climate commitments at COP27 talks, clothing brands and manufacturers discussed global warming -- but some admitted that their pledge to halve emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero by mid-century may be a stretch.

"Are we there yet? Of course not. Are we on track? I would say ... maybe," Stefan Seidel, senior head of sustainability at Puma, told a panel at the COP27 in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Greenpeace and other groups have urged the sector -- already under fire for often exploitative labour practices -- to slow down or end the wasteful trend of mass-producing low-cost clothes that are quickly thrown away.

Fast fashion, they charge, uses up massive amounts of water, produces hazardous chemicals and clogs up landfills in poor countries with textile waste, while also generating greenhouse gases in production, transport and disposal.

The fashion sector was responsible for four percent of global emissions in 2018 -- about the same as Britain, France and Germany combined -- according to the McKinsey consultancy firm.

Some 30 firms -- from retail giants H&M and Zara owner Inditex to sports apparel rivals Adidas and Nike -- signed up to the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action at the COP24 summit in Poland in 2018.

At the time they pledged to cut emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and to be net-zero emitters by mid-century.

A year ago they set the new, more ambitious goal of slashing their CO2 emissions by half by the end of the decade, with more than 100 companies now signatories to the pledge.

But meeting the target is a major challenge for an industry with long and complex supply chains that span the globe, industry insiders admit.

- 'Difficult and costly' - Industry figures at COP27 barely mentioned the "fast fashion" business model, which critics say is at the heart of the problem, focussing instead on ideas around the use of renewable energy in factories and regulation.

But greening the entire supply chain and introducing climate-friendly standards among suppliers of raw materials and factories is a monumental task.

Leyla Ertur, head of sustainability at H&M, said the Swedish firm has more than 800 suppliers.

And Marie-Claire Daveu, sustainability chief at Kering Group, which owns luxury brands Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, said: "Even us, we're not big enough to change all the supplies chains. That's why collaboration is key." Ali Nouira, an Egyptian manufacturer, told another COP27 panel that certification bodies do not even exist in the region.

"When we manufacture, we need to have all the right certifications and the carbon footprints and all that, and for a small brand coming out from Egypt that is extremely difficult and also costly," Nouira said.

"We also manufacture for other brands, in Europe and other places," he said. "And we're pressured to have the certifications and also to go down with our prices, so they can continue to make the profits they make."

Related Topics

Fire World Sports United Nations Business Poor Water Europe Egypt France Germany Same Poland May 2018 Textile National University All From Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will have to pay the price of fake narr ..

Imran Khan will have to pay the price of fake narrative of regime change; Khawaj ..

31 seconds ago
 All private housing societies should be audited: S ..

All private housing societies should be audited: Senior Member BoR

32 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes bill related to amendment ..

National Assembly passes bill related to amendment in Qanun-e-Shahadat

36 seconds ago
 Three-day training program on sericulture conclude ..

Three-day training program on sericulture concluded

4 minutes ago
 Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism Aft ..

Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism After Blast in Istanbul - Gov't S ..

4 minutes ago
 Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - ..

Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - Lawmaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.