Netanyahu Announces Construction Of 2,200 Residential Units In East Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:16 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that 2,200 housing units would be built in the Har Homa area of East Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that 2,200 housing units would be built in the Har Homa area of East Jerusalem.

"Today, I announce the establishment of Har Homa Heh, a neighborhood in which we will build 2,200 residential units. This is another approximately 12,000 residents. Har Homa will be a neighborhood with around 50,000 residents. This is like an average-sized city in Israel, just in this neighborhood here," Netanyahu said during a visit to the site along with other ministers, as cited by an official statement.

While touring the neighborhood, the prime minister also said he had given the green light for the construction of 4,000 more housing units, of which 1,000 units would expand the Arab-populated Beit Safafa neighborhood along the Green Line, as well as 3,000 units for Jewish residents in East and West Jerusalem.

The news comes after the country's construction and housing ministry submitted a plan on February 9 to Jerusalem's municipality for the construction of a 9,000-unit settlement in the Atarot airport area between Palestinian areas of Kafr Aqab, Qalandiya and Al-Ram in East and West Jerusalem.

Israel has been building homes for Jewish settlers in territories it annexed in the 1967 war. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations does not recognize these settlements.

