Netanyahu Announces Establishment of Right-Wing, Religious Bloc for Government Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that a bloc of right-wing and religious parties, including his Likud party, was established for the upcoming talks on a new government.

On Tuesday, Israel held a snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. The preliminary results indicated that the Blue and White party won 32 seats, while Netanyahu's Likud, was one seat behind.

"We have unanimously decided that we will engage in the talks on new government together under my leadership," Netanyahu told reporters following the meeting with leaders of of Shas, The Jewish Home, United Torah Judaism and the New Right parties.

After more than 90 percent of ballots have been counted, the bloc has a total of 55 seats out of 61 needed to approve the prime minister nominee.

The final results of the election will be presented to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on September 25. The president will meet with the leaders of the parties elected to parliament to discuss the nominee for the office of prime minister. After the nominee is chosen, he will have 42 days to form a viable coalition.