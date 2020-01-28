Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for Attending Mideast Peace Plan Announcement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman for attending the announcement of the US peace plan for the Middle East and said their presence is a positive sign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman for attending the announcement of the US peace plan for the Middle East and said their presence is a positive sign.

"It's good to be here... with the ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman. What a pleasure to see you here. And what a sign it pertains," Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.