UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Appoints 3 Caretaker Ministers As Israel's Third Snap Vote Approaches

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Netanyahu Appoints 3 Caretaker Ministers as Israel's Third Snap Vote Approaches

Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu on Monday appointed lawmakers from his Likud party to the last three vacant spots in his caretaker government before the country holds a third snap general vote in March, his press service announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu on Monday appointed lawmakers from his Likud party to the last three vacant spots in his caretaker government before the country holds a third snap general vote in March, his press service announced.

"Minister Tzachi Hanegbi will be appointed Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, in addition to his post as Regional Cooperation Minister. Minister Ofir Akunis will be appointed Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister, in addition to his post as Science and Technology Minister. Deputy Minister Tzipi Hotovely will be appointed Diaspora Affairs Minister," the prime minister's office said in a press release.

All three appointees are members of Netanyahu's ruling party Likud.

Their ministerial posts are the ones that Netanyahu himself had to quit, as he pledged to the court in late December not to retain any portfolio, save for premiership, while under indictment.

Israel has been lacking an established government for almost a year now, as two parliamentary elections last April and September ended inconclusively. The third snap vote is scheduled for March 2.

In November, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases. The embattled prime minister has claimed the charges are politically motivated and aimed at removing him from the office.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Technology Vote Agriculture March April September November December Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

25 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine on 30 shopk ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam ambassador stresses exchange of delegation ..

3 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against hoarding, overpr ..

3 minutes ago

Talking points in European football this weekend

3 minutes ago

Russian Lower House to Discuss Putin's Bill on Con ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.