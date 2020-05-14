Netanyahu Approves Reopening of Schools in Israel on Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the plan to reboot the country's education system after the coronavirus-related shutdown beginning May 17, his press service said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the plan to reboot the country's education system after the coronavirus-related shutdown beginning May 17, his press service said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister approved the plan, developed jointly by the prime minister's office, the Health Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the local government center. The education system will return to work effective next Sunday, May 17, with the exception of cities and regions where there is still an outbreak," the press service said.

There will be rules for students to follow after schools open: each student will have to present a health certificate signed by the parents at the entrance, children older than 4th grade will be required to wear masks, including during lessons and breaks, and all students will have to must maintain a distance of two meters (6.5 feet) from each other.

According to the statement, next steps for lifting the restrictions will be determined after an assessment of the epidemiological situation on June 1.