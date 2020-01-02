UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Asks For Parliamentary Immunity Amid Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Netanyahu Asks for Parliamentary Immunity Amid Corruption Charges

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday requested Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, the speaker of the country's parliament, to grant him parliamentary immunity while facing accusations of corruption.

In November, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on bribery and fraud charges. The embattled prime minister claims the charges are politically motivated and aimed at removing him from the office.

"I would like to lead the government of Israel for many years. According to the law, immunity is always temporary.

Immunity gives the people's representatives temporary protection from the judiciary. It lasts until the current convocation of the Knesset [Israeli parliament] stops functioning. If the Knesset finishes working in three months ... then immunity ends," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.

