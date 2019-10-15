Netanyahu Asks Putin to Pardon Israeli Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent an official request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Israeli national Naama Issachar, who had been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for smuggling and possession of drugs.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent, this evening, an official request, on his behalf and that of President Reuven Rivlin, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, for a pardon for Naama Issachar and her return to Israel," the statement, published on prime minister's Twitter, said.

On Sunday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin asked Putin to pardon the Israeli woman.

Issachar was detained on April 9 in Sheremetyevo airport en route from New Delhi to Tel Aviv with some 9 grams (0.32 ounces) of drugs. She pleaded guilty to drug possession, but denied her guilt of smuggling. Last week, she was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin would be informed about Rivlin's request.