Netanyahu Backs Jordan Valley Annexation Bill After US Policy Reversal - Lawmaker

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed a bill that, if signed, would annex the Jordan Valley after the United States reversed its longstanding position on the illegality of Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands, its author, Sharren Haskel of the ruling Likud party said Tuesday.

The bill was put forth weeks ago, but Haskel fast-tracked it after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the settlements in the West Bank were not illegal.

"The bill has the prime minister's full backing," Haskel was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Haskel reportedly urged other major parties Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Gesher to pass the draft legislation "in light of the one-time-only chance that we have before us" with US President Donald Trump's administration.