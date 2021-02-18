TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Joe Biden by phone for the first time after the latter took office as US President, the leaders discussed cooperation in various areas and regional issues, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President @JoeBiden.

The conversation was very warm and friendly and continued for approximately one hour. The two leaders noted their longstanding personal connection and said that they would work together to continue strengthening the steadfast alliance between Israel and the US," the office said on Twitter.

"US President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the future advancement of the peace accords, the Iranian threat and regional challenges," it said.