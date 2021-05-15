UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu, Biden Discuss Israeli Army's Operation In Gaza Strip - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Netanyahu, Biden Discuss Israeli Army's Operation in Gaza Strip - Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Office of Israeli Prime Minister said on Saturday that Benjamin Netanyahu has briefed US President Joe Biden in a phone call about the Israeli army's operation in the Gaza Strip, as well as on the measures to protect civilians during airstrikes at Palestinian military targets.

"The prime minister informed the president about actions taken by Israel, as well as actions that Israel intends to take," the office said in a statement.

The Israeli prime minister also said that his country was doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, namely that "in multi-storey buildings lodging military targets that are being attacked by the army, residents receive evacuation notifications.

"

Netanyahu thanked the US leader for Washington's support of Israel's right to self-defense.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed striking another high-rise building in the Gaza Strip that housed offices of international media agencies. According to IDF, the building was also used by Hamas as an intelligence headquarters. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Washington Gaza Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

3 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

5 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.