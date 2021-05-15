(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Office of Israeli Prime Minister said on Saturday that Benjamin Netanyahu has briefed US President Joe Biden in a phone call about the Israeli army's operation in the Gaza Strip, as well as on the measures to protect civilians during airstrikes at Palestinian military targets.

"The prime minister informed the president about actions taken by Israel, as well as actions that Israel intends to take," the office said in a statement.

The Israeli prime minister also said that his country was doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties, namely that "in multi-storey buildings lodging military targets that are being attacked by the army, residents receive evacuation notifications.

Netanyahu thanked the US leader for Washington's support of Israel's right to self-defense.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed striking another high-rise building in the Gaza Strip that housed offices of international media agencies. According to IDF, the building was also used by Hamas as an intelligence headquarters.