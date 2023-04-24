UrduPoint.com

Netanyahu Calls Incident With Car Ramming Into Crowd In Jerusalem Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The incident with a car ramming into pedestrians in downtown Jerusalem is a terrorist attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli police said that five people suffered injuries after a car rammed into pedestrians in downtown Jerusalem. The police neutralized the suspect on the spot.

"A few minutes ago, not far from here, there was another attempt to murder Israeli citizens.

This terrorist attack, in this place, at this time, reminds us that the land of Israel and the State of Israel are acquired through many trials and tribulations. These terrorist attacks come with the expectation that they will overcome us and will uproot us from here, and if they could, they would murder us all. But they will not overcome us; we will overcome them. We have established an exemplary state with an exemplary army and police, at a heart-rending price," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

