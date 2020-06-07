UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Calls Killing Of Disabled Palestinian By Israeli Police 'Tragedy'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Netanyahu Calls Killing of Disabled Palestinian by Israeli Police 'Tragedy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The death of Eyad Hallaq, a 32-year old Palestinian with severe autism, at the hands of Israeli police is "a tragedy," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday during a government meeting, and tasked the ministers to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

Hallaq was shot by an Israeli law enforcement officer on May 30 in Jerusalem. The policeman who pulled the trigger said that he suspected the Palestinian was a terrorist and was armed. The eyewitness, Hallaq's caregiver, reportedly said that she told the police that the Palestinian man was disabled. The police officer may have killed Hallaq despite his superiors telling him not to, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing an investigation source.

"This is a person with disabilities, autism, who was suspected - as we know, wrongly - of being a terrorist in a very sensitive place [Hallaq was shot not far away from a special needs school he attended].

We all share in the grief of the family ... I expect your [the government] complete examinations into this matter," the prime minister said, as quoted by Haaretz.

Jad Qadmani, an attorney who represents Hallaq's family, has said that he expected police officers responsible for the murder to be brought to justice.

Hallaq's killing was condemned in Israel and abroad, and is compared with the death of George Floyd, an African American man, who died in US police custody on May 25. Floyd's death has sparked a worldwide movement against racism, police brutality and social injustice.

