Netanyahu Calls On Gantz To Form A Unity Government Together
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:18 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz Thursday to form a unity government together, a major development after deadlocked election results put his long tenure in office at risk
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz Thursday to form a unity government together, a major development after deadlocked election results put his long tenure in office at risk.
Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible.
The stark admission followed Israel's general election on Tuesday that has threatened Netanyahu's status as the country's longest-serving prime minister as he faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead.
"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government," Netanyahu said in a video message.
"But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible.
" He went on to call on Gantz to form a "broad unity government today." Gantz had not yet responded publicly, but he has repeatedly called for a unity government.
Following Netanyahu's message, at a memorial for the anniversary of the death of ex-president Shimon Peres that both attended, the two men shook hands.
It is unclear however if Gantz, who has in the past spoken of not wanting to serve in a government with an indicted prime minister, would accept such a government with Netanyahu remaining as premier.
The ex-military chief, who has mounted his challenge to Netanyahu without any prior political experience, was due to speak to journalists at 1:30 pm (1030 GMT).