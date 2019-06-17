Netanyahu Calls on Global Community to Sanction Iran Upon Violation of JCPOA Commitments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the international community on Monday to tighten sanctions on Iran if the country made good on its threats to exceed limits on uranium enrichment and heavy water stockpiles that were prescribed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), widely known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said earlier in the day that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne heavy water stockpile limit that were established by the deal.

"If Iran carries out its threats, the international community should immediately use the sanctions mechanism .

.. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.