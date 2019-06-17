UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Calls On Global Community To Sanction Iran Upon Violation Of JCPOA Commitments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:56 PM

Netanyahu Calls on Global Community to Sanction Iran Upon Violation of JCPOA Commitments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the international community on Monday to tighten sanctions on Iran if the country made good on its threats to exceed limits on uranium enrichment and heavy water stockpiles that were prescribed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), widely known as the Iran nuclear deal

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the international community on Monday to tighten sanctions on Iran if the country made good on its threats to exceed limits on uranium enrichment and heavy water stockpiles that were prescribed by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), widely known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said earlier in the day that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne heavy water stockpile limit that were established by the deal.

"If Iran carries out its threats, the international community should immediately use the sanctions mechanism .

.. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Water Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran Same United Kingdom United States May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sotheby's Merges With BidFair USA in Deal Worth $3 ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to facilitate Japanese investors for investme ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition trying to use National Assembly floor t ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Seismologists Suggest Tremors on China-Nor ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh yet to draft policy for Transgender

20 minutes ago

Islamabad police register FIR about murder of blog ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.