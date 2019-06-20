UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Calls On International Community To Support US In Countering Iran

24 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:46 PM

Netanyahu Calls on International Community to Support US in Countering Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to support the United States in countering "Iranian aggression," which, he claimed, has intensified recently

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to support the United States in countering "Iranian aggression," which, he claimed, has intensified recently.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said earlier in the day that it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan Province, as it had violated the country's airspace. The US Central Command has said that an Iranian missile shot down a Navy drone operating over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace.

"In the last 24 hours, Iran has intensified its aggression against the United States and against all of us. And I repeat my call for all peace-loving countries to stand by the United States in its effort to stop Iranians' aggression. Israel stands by the United States on this," Netanyahu said as quoted by his press service.

The United States has reinforced its military presence in the middle East in recent weeks in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran.

The new US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters, according to the Pentagon.

Last week, two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia of coordinating a campaign to falsely blame Iran for the attacks.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump said that he hoped to avoid a war with Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington.

