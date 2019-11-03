TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) An explosive situation has developed on the eastern, northern and southern borders of Israel, the government will continue to work "in all directions" to ensure security, the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said at a government meeting on Sunday.

The government meets after the next round of escalation on the borders of the Palestinian enclave in the early hours of Saturday, when the Israeli military attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to two rocket launches at Israeli settlements from the Palestinian enclave. Of the 10 rockets fired at the border regions of Israel, eight were intercepted by Israeli missile defense system. One of the shells damaged an apartment building in the city of Sderot, there were no injuries. In response, the Israeli Air Force attacked a number of Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip.

"We are going through a very sensitive period: an explosive situation developed on several fronts at once: in our east, north and south. We will not disclose our plans, but will continue to work in all directions to ensure the security of the state of Israel with both visible and hidden means, on on land, sea and in the air," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said he had convened an urgent meeting of top security officials and determined a series of targets that should be attacked immediately after the strikes at Israeli territory from Gaza.

"Our Air Force struck, and you were undoubtedly impressed by the intensity of this attack," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel considered Hamas responsible for any aggression coming from Gaza Strip.

The situation on the border with the Palestinian enclave escalated on Friday, when the 81st "March of Return" was held at the security fence. The Gaza Health Ministry said that 96 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops. The demonstration was timed to coincide with the 102nd anniversary of the Balfour Declaration issued on November 2, 1917, by the UK government in the support for the creation of a national home for Jewish people on the Palestinian land.