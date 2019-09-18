UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Cancels Participation In UN General Assembly Amid Election Results - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:09 PM

Netanyahu Cancels Participation in UN General Assembly Amid Election Results - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled participation in the UN General Assembly session scheduled later in September in the wake of results of the Knesset election, Israeli media reported on Wednesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled participation in the UN General Assembly session scheduled later in September in the wake of results of the Knesset election, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The office of the Israeli prime minister said that Netanyahu would not travel to New York next week for the session, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday in New York. The General Debate segment, during which the political leaders deliver their statements, is scheduled for September 24-30.

On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Netanyahu's party Likud can gain 31-33 seats.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Israel Parliament Alliance New York September Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

Indian Cabinet Approves Ban on E-Cigarettes - Fina ..

39 seconds ago

Rs 159m allocated for infrastructure development o ..

49 seconds ago

Model Courts dispose of 635 cases in Rawalpindi

55 seconds ago

British Airways pilots call off third strike

1 minute ago

Mahmudullah fifty guides Bangladesh to 175-7 again ..

13 minutes ago

German Government Extends Ban on Arms Supplies to ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.