Netanyahu Cancels Participation in UN General Assembly Amid Election Results - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled participation in the UN General Assembly session scheduled later in September in the wake of results of the Knesset election, Israeli media reported on Wednesday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has canceled participation in the UN General Assembly session scheduled later in September in the wake of results of the Knesset election , Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The office of the Israeli prime minister said that Netanyahu would not travel to New York next week for the session, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday in New York. The General Debate segment, during which the political leaders deliver their statements, is scheduled for September 24-30.

On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Netanyahu's party Likud can gain 31-33 seats.